Mauritian rupees to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert MUR to XCD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
57.93 xcd

₨1.000 MUR = $0.05793 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
MUR to XCD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

XCD
1 MUR to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05860.0588
Low0.05780.0549
Average0.05830.0574
Change0.27%1.67%
1 MUR to XCD stats

The performance of MUR to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0586 and a 30 day low of 0.0578. This means the 30 day average was 0.0583. The change for MUR to XCD was 0.27.

The performance of MUR to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0588 and a 90 day low of 0.0549. This means the 90 day average was 0.0574. The change for MUR to XCD was 1.67.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7630.9061.4917.9751.3551.30883.949
1 GBP1.31111.1871.95323.5661.7771.715110.062
1 EUR1.1040.84211.64519.8491.4961.44492.701
1 AUD0.6710.5120.608112.0640.910.87856.343

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / East Caribbean Dollar
1 MUR0.05793 XCD
5 MUR0.28964 XCD
10 MUR0.57928 XCD
20 MUR1.15855 XCD
50 MUR2.89638 XCD
100 MUR5.79275 XCD
250 MUR14.48188 XCD
500 MUR28.96375 XCD
1000 MUR57.92750 XCD
2000 MUR115.85500 XCD
5000 MUR289.63750 XCD
10000 MUR579.27500 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 XCD17.26300 MUR
5 XCD86.31500 MUR
10 XCD172.63000 MUR
20 XCD345.26000 MUR
50 XCD863.15000 MUR
100 XCD1,726.30000 MUR
250 XCD4,315.75000 MUR
500 XCD8,631.50000 MUR
1000 XCD17,263.00000 MUR
2000 XCD34,526.00000 MUR
5000 XCD86,315.00000 MUR
10000 XCD172,630.00000 MUR