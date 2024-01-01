Mauritian rupees to Czech korunas today

Convert MUR to CZK at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = Kč0.5173 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:20
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CZK
1 MUR to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.51740.5174
Low0.50340.4849
Average0.50830.4986
Change1.98%6.62%
View full history

1 MUR to CZK stats

The performance of MUR to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5174 and a 30 day low of 0.5034. This means the 30 day average was 0.5083. The change for MUR to CZK was 1.98.

The performance of MUR to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5174 and a 90 day low of 0.4849. This means the 90 day average was 0.4986. The change for MUR to CZK was 6.62.

Track market ratesView MUR to CZK chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.1121.3971.34284.428
1 GBP1.26611.21.94222.9231.7681.699106.856
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61919.111.4741.41689.08
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8060.910.87555.034

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MUR0.51732 CZK
5 MUR2.58661 CZK
10 MUR5.17322 CZK
20 MUR10.34644 CZK
50 MUR25.86610 CZK
100 MUR51.73220 CZK
250 MUR129.33050 CZK
500 MUR258.66100 CZK
1000 MUR517.32200 CZK
2000 MUR1,034.64400 CZK
5000 MUR2,586.61000 CZK
10000 MUR5,173.22000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Mauritian Rupee
1 CZK1.93303 MUR
5 CZK9.66515 MUR
10 CZK19.33030 MUR
20 CZK38.66060 MUR
50 CZK96.65150 MUR
100 CZK193.30300 MUR
250 CZK483.25750 MUR
500 CZK966.51500 MUR
1000 CZK1,933.03000 MUR
2000 CZK3,866.06000 MUR
5000 CZK9,665.15000 MUR
10000 CZK19,330.30000 MUR