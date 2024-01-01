Mauritian rupees to Czech korunas today

Convert MUR to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
499.90 czk

1.000 MUR = 0.4999 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:16
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MUR0.49990 CZK
5 MUR2.49949 CZK
10 MUR4.99897 CZK
20 MUR9.99794 CZK
50 MUR24.99485 CZK
100 MUR49.98970 CZK
250 MUR124.97425 CZK
500 MUR249.94850 CZK
1000 MUR499.89700 CZK
2000 MUR999.79400 CZK
5000 MUR2,499.48500 CZK
10000 MUR4,998.97000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Mauritian Rupee
1 CZK2.00041 MUR
5 CZK10.00205 MUR
10 CZK20.00410 MUR
20 CZK40.00820 MUR
50 CZK100.02050 MUR
100 CZK200.04100 MUR
250 CZK500.10250 MUR
500 CZK1,000.20500 MUR
1000 CZK2,000.41000 MUR
2000 CZK4,000.82000 MUR
5000 CZK10,002.05000 MUR
10000 CZK20,004.10000 MUR