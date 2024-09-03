Mauritian rupee to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Czech korunas is currently 0.488 today, reflecting a 0.474% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.703% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 0.489 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.485 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.395% decrease in value.