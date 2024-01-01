50 Czech korunas to Mauritian rupees

Convert CZK to MUR at the real exchange rate

50 czk
99.51 mur

1.00000 CZK = 1.99010 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Mauritian Rupee
1 CZK1.99010 MUR
5 CZK9.95050 MUR
10 CZK19.90100 MUR
20 CZK39.80200 MUR
50 CZK99.50500 MUR
100 CZK199.01000 MUR
250 CZK497.52500 MUR
500 CZK995.05000 MUR
1000 CZK1990.10000 MUR
2000 CZK3980.20000 MUR
5000 CZK9950.50000 MUR
10000 CZK19901.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MUR0.50249 CZK
5 MUR2.51243 CZK
10 MUR5.02486 CZK
20 MUR10.04972 CZK
50 MUR25.12430 CZK
100 MUR50.24860 CZK
250 MUR125.62150 CZK
500 MUR251.24300 CZK
1000 MUR502.48600 CZK
2000 MUR1004.97200 CZK
5000 MUR2512.43000 CZK
10000 MUR5024.86000 CZK