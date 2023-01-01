1 thousand Mauritian rupees to Czech korunas

Convert MUR to CZK at the real exchange rate

1000 mur
525.54 czk

1.00000 MUR = 0.52554 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:17 UTC
MUR to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 CZK
Mid market rate

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MUR0.52554 CZK
5 MUR2.62771 CZK
10 MUR5.25542 CZK
20 MUR10.51084 CZK
50 MUR26.27710 CZK
100 MUR52.55420 CZK
250 MUR131.38550 CZK
500 MUR262.77100 CZK
1000 MUR525.54200 CZK
2000 MUR1051.08400 CZK
5000 MUR2627.71000 CZK
10000 MUR5255.42000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Mauritian Rupee
1 CZK1.90280 MUR
5 CZK9.51400 MUR
10 CZK19.02800 MUR
20 CZK38.05600 MUR
50 CZK95.14000 MUR
100 CZK190.28000 MUR
250 CZK475.70000 MUR
500 CZK951.40000 MUR
1000 CZK1902.80000 MUR
2000 CZK3805.60000 MUR
5000 CZK9514.00000 MUR
10000 CZK19028.00000 MUR