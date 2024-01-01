Mauritian rupees to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert MUR to MVR at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = MVR0.3297 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:31
MUR to MVR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MVR
1 MUR to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.33640.3377
Low0.32260.3226
Average0.33100.3319
Change-1.44%-1.25%
1 MUR to MVR stats

The performance of MUR to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3364 and a 30 day low of 0.3226. This means the 30 day average was 0.3310. The change for MUR to MVR was -1.44.

The performance of MUR to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3377 and a 90 day low of 0.3226. This means the 90 day average was 0.3319. The change for MUR to MVR was -1.25.

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to MVR rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 MUR0.32970 MVR
5 MUR1.64850 MVR
10 MUR3.29700 MVR
20 MUR6.59400 MVR
50 MUR16.48500 MVR
100 MUR32.97000 MVR
250 MUR82.42500 MVR
500 MUR164.85000 MVR
1000 MUR329.70000 MVR
2000 MUR659.40000 MVR
5000 MUR1,648.50000 MVR
10000 MUR3,297.00000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Mauritian Rupee
1 MVR3.03306 MUR
5 MVR15.16530 MUR
10 MVR30.33060 MUR
20 MVR60.66120 MUR
50 MVR151.65300 MUR
100 MVR303.30600 MUR
250 MVR758.26500 MUR
500 MVR1,516.53000 MUR
1000 MVR3,033.06000 MUR
2000 MVR6,066.12000 MUR
5000 MVR15,165.30000 MUR
10000 MVR30,330.60000 MUR