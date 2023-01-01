1 Mauritian rupee to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert MUR to MVR at the real exchange rate

1 mur
0.35 mvr

1.00000 MUR = 0.34703 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:25 UTC
MUR to MVR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 MVR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 MUR0.34703 MVR
5 MUR1.73513 MVR
10 MUR3.47026 MVR
20 MUR6.94052 MVR
50 MUR17.35130 MVR
100 MUR34.70260 MVR
250 MUR86.75650 MVR
500 MUR173.51300 MVR
1000 MUR347.02600 MVR
2000 MUR694.05200 MVR
5000 MUR1735.13000 MVR
10000 MUR3470.26000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Mauritian Rupee
1 MVR2.88163 MUR
5 MVR14.40815 MUR
10 MVR28.81630 MUR
20 MVR57.63260 MUR
50 MVR144.08150 MUR
100 MVR288.16300 MUR
250 MVR720.40750 MUR
500 MVR1440.81500 MUR
1000 MVR2881.63000 MUR
2000 MVR5763.26000 MUR
5000 MVR14408.15000 MUR
10000 MVR28816.30000 MUR