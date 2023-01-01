5 Maldivian rufiyaas to Mauritian rupees

Convert MVR to MUR at the real exchange rate

5 mvr
14.43 mur

1.00000 MVR = 2.88519 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:31 UTC
MVR to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 MUR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.046487.09261.434561.660160.9649518.9164
1GBP1.1532711.20675100.4391.654391.914561.1128521.8151
1USD0.955650.828672183.23071.370951.586550.9221518.0776
1INR0.0114820.009956330.012014810.01647170.0190620.01107940.217199

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Mauritian Rupee
1 MVR2.88519 MUR
5 MVR14.42595 MUR
10 MVR28.85190 MUR
20 MVR57.70380 MUR
50 MVR144.25950 MUR
100 MVR288.51900 MUR
250 MVR721.29750 MUR
500 MVR1442.59500 MUR
1000 MVR2885.19000 MUR
2000 MVR5770.38000 MUR
5000 MVR14425.95000 MUR
10000 MVR28851.90000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 MUR0.34660 MVR
5 MUR1.73299 MVR
10 MUR3.46598 MVR
20 MUR6.93196 MVR
50 MUR17.32990 MVR
100 MUR34.65980 MVR
250 MUR86.64950 MVR
500 MUR173.29900 MVR
1000 MUR346.59800 MVR
2000 MUR693.19600 MVR
5000 MUR1732.99000 MVR
10000 MUR3465.98000 MVR