Mauritian rupees to Hong Kong dollars today
Convert MUR to HKD at the real exchange rate
MUR to HKD conversion chart
1 MUR = 0.16800 HKD
0
|1 MUR to HKD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1696
|0.1707
|Low
|0.1649
|0.1649
|Average
|0.1677
|0.1684
|Change
|-0.45%
|-0.57%
|View full history
1 MUR to HKD stats
The performance of MUR to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1696 and a 30 day low of 0.1649. This means the 30 day average was 0.1677. The change for MUR to HKD was -0.45.
The performance of MUR to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1707 and a 90 day low of 0.1649. This means the 90 day average was 0.1684. The change for MUR to HKD was -0.57.
Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
|100 HKD
|595.24200 MUR
|200 HKD
|1,190.48400 MUR
|300 HKD
|1,785.72600 MUR
|500 HKD
|2,976.21000 MUR
|1000 HKD
|5,952.42000 MUR
|2000 HKD
|11,904.84000 MUR
|2500 HKD
|14,881.05000 MUR
|3000 HKD
|17,857.26000 MUR
|4000 HKD
|23,809.68000 MUR
|5000 HKD
|29,762.10000 MUR
|10000 HKD
|59,524.20000 MUR
|20000 HKD
|119,048.40000 MUR