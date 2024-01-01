Mauritian rupees to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert MUR to HKD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = $0.1680 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:23
MUR to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HKD
1 MUR to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16960.1707
Low0.16490.1649
Average0.16770.1684
Change-0.45%-0.57%
1 MUR to HKD stats

The performance of MUR to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1696 and a 30 day low of 0.1649. This means the 30 day average was 0.1677. The change for MUR to HKD was -0.45.

The performance of MUR to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1707 and a 90 day low of 0.1649. This means the 90 day average was 0.1684. The change for MUR to HKD was -0.57.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.1111.3971.34284.424
1 GBP1.26611.1991.94222.9211.7681.699106.847
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61919.1091.4741.41689.076
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8060.910.87555.032

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MUR0.16800 HKD
5 MUR0.84000 HKD
10 MUR1.67999 HKD
20 MUR3.35998 HKD
50 MUR8.39995 HKD
100 MUR16.79990 HKD
250 MUR41.99975 HKD
500 MUR83.99950 HKD
1000 MUR167.99900 HKD
2000 MUR335.99800 HKD
5000 MUR839.99500 HKD
10000 MUR1,679.99000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
100 HKD595.24200 MUR
200 HKD1,190.48400 MUR
300 HKD1,785.72600 MUR
500 HKD2,976.21000 MUR
1000 HKD5,952.42000 MUR
2000 HKD11,904.84000 MUR
2500 HKD14,881.05000 MUR
3000 HKD17,857.26000 MUR
4000 HKD23,809.68000 MUR
5000 HKD29,762.10000 MUR
10000 HKD59,524.20000 MUR
20000 HKD119,048.40000 MUR