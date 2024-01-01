Mauritian rupees to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert MUR to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
169.70 hkd

1.000 MUR = 0.1697 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8331.4731.6520.96718.239
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2911.7241.9331.13221.342
1 USD0.9140.781183.0631.3471.5110.88416.678
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MUR0.16971 HKD
5 MUR0.84853 HKD
10 MUR1.69705 HKD
20 MUR3.39410 HKD
50 MUR8.48525 HKD
100 MUR16.97050 HKD
250 MUR42.42625 HKD
500 MUR84.85250 HKD
1000 MUR169.70500 HKD
2000 MUR339.41000 HKD
5000 MUR848.52500 HKD
10000 MUR1,697.05000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
100 HKD589.25800 MUR
200 HKD1,178.51600 MUR
300 HKD1,767.77400 MUR
500 HKD2,946.29000 MUR
1000 HKD5,892.58000 MUR
2000 HKD11,785.16000 MUR
2500 HKD14,731.45000 MUR
3000 HKD17,677.74000 MUR
4000 HKD23,570.32000 MUR
5000 HKD29,462.90000 MUR
10000 HKD58,925.80000 MUR
20000 HKD117,851.60000 MUR