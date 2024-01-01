Mauritian rupees to Dominican pesos today

Convert MUR to DOP at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = $1.300 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:21
MUR to DOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

DOP
1 MUR to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.31201.3180
Low1.27511.2751
Average1.29771.2998
Change-0.44%0.50%
1 MUR to DOP stats

The performance of MUR to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3120 and a 30 day low of 1.2751. This means the 30 day average was 1.2977. The change for MUR to DOP was -0.44.

The performance of MUR to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3180 and a 90 day low of 1.2751. This means the 90 day average was 1.2998. The change for MUR to DOP was 0.50.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Dominican Peso
1 MUR1.29993 DOP
5 MUR6.49965 DOP
10 MUR12.99930 DOP
20 MUR25.99860 DOP
50 MUR64.99650 DOP
100 MUR129.99300 DOP
250 MUR324.98250 DOP
500 MUR649.96500 DOP
1000 MUR1,299.93000 DOP
2000 MUR2,599.86000 DOP
5000 MUR6,499.65000 DOP
10000 MUR12,999.30000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 DOP0.76928 MUR
5 DOP3.84638 MUR
10 DOP7.69275 MUR
20 DOP15.38550 MUR
50 DOP38.46375 MUR
100 DOP76.92750 MUR
250 DOP192.31875 MUR
500 DOP384.63750 MUR
1000 DOP769.27500 MUR
2000 DOP1,538.55000 MUR
5000 DOP3,846.37500 MUR
10000 DOP7,692.75000 MUR