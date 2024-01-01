Mauritian rupees to Dominican pesos today

Convert MUR to DOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
1,278.24 dop

1.000 MUR = 1.278 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:17
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Dominican Peso
1 MUR1.27824 DOP
5 MUR6.39120 DOP
10 MUR12.78240 DOP
20 MUR25.56480 DOP
50 MUR63.91200 DOP
100 MUR127.82400 DOP
250 MUR319.56000 DOP
500 MUR639.12000 DOP
1000 MUR1,278.24000 DOP
2000 MUR2,556.48000 DOP
5000 MUR6,391.20000 DOP
10000 MUR12,782.40000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 DOP0.78232 MUR
5 DOP3.91162 MUR
10 DOP7.82324 MUR
20 DOP15.64648 MUR
50 DOP39.11620 MUR
100 DOP78.23240 MUR
250 DOP195.58100 MUR
500 DOP391.16200 MUR
1000 DOP782.32400 MUR
2000 DOP1,564.64800 MUR
5000 DOP3,911.62000 MUR
10000 DOP7,823.24000 MUR