20 dop
15.52 mur

1.00000 DOP = 0.77613 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:06
How to convert Dominican pesos to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 DOP0.77613 MUR
5 DOP3.88063 MUR
10 DOP7.76127 MUR
20 DOP15.52254 MUR
50 DOP38.80635 MUR
100 DOP77.61270 MUR
250 DOP194.03175 MUR
500 DOP388.06350 MUR
1000 DOP776.12700 MUR
2000 DOP1552.25400 MUR
5000 DOP3880.63500 MUR
10000 DOP7761.27000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Dominican Peso
1 MUR1.28845 DOP
5 MUR6.44225 DOP
10 MUR12.88450 DOP
20 MUR25.76900 DOP
50 MUR64.42250 DOP
100 MUR128.84500 DOP
250 MUR322.11250 DOP
500 MUR644.22500 DOP
1000 MUR1288.45000 DOP
2000 MUR2576.90000 DOP
5000 MUR6442.25000 DOP
10000 MUR12884.50000 DOP