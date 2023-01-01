1 Mauritian rupee to Dominican pesos

Convert MUR to DOP at the real exchange rate

1 mur
1.29 dop

1.00000 MUR = 1.28631 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Dominican Peso
1 MUR1.28631 DOP
5 MUR6.43155 DOP
10 MUR12.86310 DOP
20 MUR25.72620 DOP
50 MUR64.31550 DOP
100 MUR128.63100 DOP
250 MUR321.57750 DOP
500 MUR643.15500 DOP
1000 MUR1286.31000 DOP
2000 MUR2572.62000 DOP
5000 MUR6431.55000 DOP
10000 MUR12863.10000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 DOP0.77742 MUR
5 DOP3.88708 MUR
10 DOP7.77416 MUR
20 DOP15.54832 MUR
50 DOP38.87080 MUR
100 DOP77.74160 MUR
250 DOP194.35400 MUR
500 DOP388.70800 MUR
1000 DOP777.41600 MUR
2000 DOP1554.83200 MUR
5000 DOP3887.08000 MUR
10000 DOP7774.16000 MUR