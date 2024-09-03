Mauritian rupee to Dominican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Dominican pesos is currently 1.281 today, reflecting a -0.051% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.874% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Dominican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 1.293 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 1.278 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.412% decrease in value.