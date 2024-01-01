Mauritian rupees to Laotian kips today

Convert MUR to LAK at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = ₭473.7 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:27
MUR to LAK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LAK
1 MUR to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High478.5400483.9560
Low465.1980465.1980
Average473.1549476.5447
Change-0.56%-1.20%
1 MUR to LAK stats

The performance of MUR to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 478.5400 and a 30 day low of 465.1980. This means the 30 day average was 473.1549. The change for MUR to LAK was -0.56.

The performance of MUR to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 483.9560 and a 90 day low of 465.1980. This means the 90 day average was 476.5447. The change for MUR to LAK was -1.20.

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Laotian Kip
1 MUR473.73200 LAK
5 MUR2,368.66000 LAK
10 MUR4,737.32000 LAK
20 MUR9,474.64000 LAK
50 MUR23,686.60000 LAK
100 MUR47,373.20000 LAK
250 MUR118,433.00000 LAK
500 MUR236,866.00000 LAK
1000 MUR473,732.00000 LAK
2000 MUR947,464.00000 LAK
5000 MUR2,368,660.00000 LAK
10000 MUR4,737,320.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Mauritian Rupee
1 LAK0.00211 MUR
5 LAK0.01055 MUR
10 LAK0.02111 MUR
20 LAK0.04222 MUR
50 LAK0.10555 MUR
100 LAK0.21109 MUR
250 LAK0.52773 MUR
500 LAK1.05545 MUR
1000 LAK2.11090 MUR
2000 LAK4.22180 MUR
5000 LAK10.55450 MUR
10000 LAK21.10900 MUR