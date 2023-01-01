10 thousand Mauritian rupees to Laotian kips

Convert MUR to LAK at the real exchange rate

10,000 mur
4,585,860 lak

1.00000 MUR = 458.58600 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:56 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MUR to LAK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 LAK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867151.046587.10541.434911.661240.964718.9155
1GBP1.153211.20685100.4521.654771.915791.1124921.8138
1USD0.955550.828603183.2351.371151.587430.921818.075
1INR0.01148030.009954990.012014210.01647320.01907160.01107470.217156

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Laotian Kip
1 MUR458.58600 LAK
5 MUR2292.93000 LAK
10 MUR4585.86000 LAK
20 MUR9171.72000 LAK
50 MUR22929.30000 LAK
100 MUR45858.60000 LAK
250 MUR114646.50000 LAK
500 MUR229293.00000 LAK
1000 MUR458586.00000 LAK
2000 MUR917172.00000 LAK
5000 MUR2292930.00000 LAK
10000 MUR4585860.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Mauritian Rupee
1 LAK0.00218 MUR
5 LAK0.01090 MUR
10 LAK0.02181 MUR
20 LAK0.04361 MUR
50 LAK0.10903 MUR
100 LAK0.21806 MUR
250 LAK0.54515 MUR
500 LAK1.09031 MUR
1000 LAK2.18062 MUR
2000 LAK4.36124 MUR
5000 LAK10.90310 MUR
10000 LAK21.80620 MUR