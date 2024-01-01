10 thousand Laotian kips to Mauritian rupees

Convert LAK to MUR at the real exchange rate

10,000 lak
22.52 mur

1.00000 LAK = 0.00225 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:14
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551851.0780589.49681.453481.649780.94951518.3819
1 GBP1.1693411.26065104.6561.699671.929221.110321.4955
1 USD0.92760.793242183.01731.348251.530340.8807517.0511
1 INR0.01117360.009555140.012045710.01624060.0184340.01060920.205392

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Mauritian Rupee
1 LAK0.00225 MUR
5 LAK0.01126 MUR
10 LAK0.02252 MUR
20 LAK0.04504 MUR
50 LAK0.11261 MUR
100 LAK0.22521 MUR
250 LAK0.56304 MUR
500 LAK1.12607 MUR
1000 LAK2.25215 MUR
2000 LAK4.50430 MUR
5000 LAK11.26075 MUR
10000 LAK22.52150 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Laotian Kip
1 MUR444.02100 LAK
5 MUR2220.10500 LAK
10 MUR4440.21000 LAK
20 MUR8880.42000 LAK
50 MUR22201.05000 LAK
100 MUR44402.10000 LAK
250 MUR111005.25000 LAK
500 MUR222010.50000 LAK
1000 MUR444021.00000 LAK
2000 MUR888042.00000 LAK
5000 MUR2220105.00000 LAK
10000 MUR4440210.00000 LAK