amount-spellout.10000 Laotian kips to Mauritian rupees

Convert LAK to MUR at the real exchange rate

10000 lak
21.56 mur

1.00000 LAK = 0.00216 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
How to convert Laotian kips to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Mauritian Rupee
1 LAK0.00216 MUR
5 LAK0.01078 MUR
10 LAK0.02156 MUR
20 LAK0.04311 MUR
50 LAK0.10778 MUR
100 LAK0.21556 MUR
250 LAK0.53891 MUR
500 LAK1.07781 MUR
1000 LAK2.15563 MUR
2000 LAK4.31126 MUR
5000 LAK10.77815 MUR
10000 LAK21.55630 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Laotian Kip
1 MUR463.90100 LAK
5 MUR2319.50500 LAK
10 MUR4639.01000 LAK
20 MUR9278.02000 LAK
50 MUR23195.05000 LAK
100 MUR46390.10000 LAK
250 MUR115975.25000 LAK
500 MUR231950.50000 LAK
1000 MUR463901.00000 LAK
2000 MUR927802.00000 LAK
5000 MUR2319505.00000 LAK
10000 MUR4639010.00000 LAK