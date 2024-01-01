Mauritian rupees to Swiss francs today

₨1.000 MUR = SFr.0.01905 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:19
MUR to CHF conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CHF
1 MUR to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01910.0191
Low0.01870.0182
Average0.01880.0186
Change1.36%3.70%
1 MUR to CHF stats

The performance of MUR to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0191 and a 30 day low of 0.0187. This means the 30 day average was 0.0188. The change for MUR to CHF was 1.36.

The performance of MUR to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0191 and a 90 day low of 0.0182. This means the 90 day average was 0.0186. The change for MUR to CHF was 3.70.

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Swiss Franc
1 MUR0.01905 CHF
5 MUR0.09527 CHF
10 MUR0.19054 CHF
20 MUR0.38108 CHF
50 MUR0.95271 CHF
100 MUR1.90541 CHF
250 MUR4.76353 CHF
500 MUR9.52705 CHF
1000 MUR19.05410 CHF
2000 MUR38.10820 CHF
5000 MUR95.27050 CHF
10000 MUR190.54100 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 CHF52.48210 MUR
5 CHF262.41050 MUR
10 CHF524.82100 MUR
20 CHF1,049.64200 MUR
50 CHF2,624.10500 MUR
100 CHF5,248.21000 MUR
250 CHF13,120.52500 MUR
500 CHF26,241.05000 MUR
1000 CHF52,482.10000 MUR
2000 CHF104,964.20000 MUR
5000 CHF262,410.50000 MUR
10000 CHF524,821.00000 MUR