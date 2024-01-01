Mauritian rupees to Swiss francs today

Convert MUR to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
19.19 chf

1.000 MUR = 0.01919 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:16
 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7810.9141.51118.671.3471.33783.058
1 GBP1.2811.171.93323.8941.7241.711106.298
1 EUR1.0940.85511.65220.4181.4731.46290.832
1 AUD0.6620.5170.605112.3590.8910.88554.98

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Swiss Franc
1 MUR0.01919 CHF
5 MUR0.09595 CHF
10 MUR0.19191 CHF
20 MUR0.38381 CHF
50 MUR0.95953 CHF
100 MUR1.91905 CHF
250 MUR4.79763 CHF
500 MUR9.59525 CHF
1000 MUR19.19050 CHF
2000 MUR38.38100 CHF
5000 MUR95.95250 CHF
10000 MUR191.90500 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 CHF52.10910 MUR
5 CHF260.54550 MUR
10 CHF521.09100 MUR
20 CHF1,042.18200 MUR
50 CHF2,605.45500 MUR
100 CHF5,210.91000 MUR
250 CHF13,027.27500 MUR
500 CHF26,054.55000 MUR
1000 CHF52,109.10000 MUR
2000 CHF104,218.20000 MUR
5000 CHF260,545.50000 MUR
10000 CHF521,091.00000 MUR