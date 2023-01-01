20 Mauritian rupees to Swiss francs

Convert MUR to CHF at the real exchange rate

20 mur
0.39 chf

1.00000 MUR = 0.01967 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7867820.918751.4980218.63751.34971.3334583.265
1 GBP1.27111.167541.9039823.68831.715471.69481105.83
1 EUR1.08840.856511.6304420.28511.469011.4513390.6256
1 AUD0.667550.5252160.613331112.44150.9009920.89014555.5836

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Swiss Franc
1 MUR0.01967 CHF
5 MUR0.09834 CHF
10 MUR0.19667 CHF
20 MUR0.39335 CHF
50 MUR0.98337 CHF
100 MUR1.96674 CHF
250 MUR4.91685 CHF
500 MUR9.83370 CHF
1000 MUR19.66740 CHF
2000 MUR39.33480 CHF
5000 MUR98.33700 CHF
10000 MUR196.67400 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 CHF50.84550 MUR
5 CHF254.22750 MUR
10 CHF508.45500 MUR
20 CHF1016.91000 MUR
50 CHF2542.27500 MUR
100 CHF5084.55000 MUR
250 CHF12711.37500 MUR
500 CHF25422.75000 MUR
1000 CHF50845.50000 MUR
2000 CHF101691.00000 MUR
5000 CHF254227.50000 MUR
10000 CHF508455.00000 MUR