10 Swiss francs to Mauritian rupees

Convert CHF to MUR at the real exchange rate

10 chf
504.46 mur

1.00000 CHF = 50.44610 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.914150.7896483.3541.359351.5124147.3651.62351
1 EUR1.093910.863891.18091.486991.65442161.2051.77596
1 GBP1.26641.157681105.561.721481.91531186.6232.05601
1 INR0.0119970.01096720.0094733310.01630820.01814431.767940.0194773

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 CHF50.44610 MUR
5 CHF252.23050 MUR
10 CHF504.46100 MUR
20 CHF1008.92200 MUR
50 CHF2522.30500 MUR
100 CHF5044.61000 MUR
250 CHF12611.52500 MUR
500 CHF25223.05000 MUR
1000 CHF50446.10000 MUR
2000 CHF100892.20000 MUR
5000 CHF252230.50000 MUR
10000 CHF504461.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Swiss Franc
1 MUR0.01982 CHF
5 MUR0.09912 CHF
10 MUR0.19823 CHF
20 MUR0.39646 CHF
50 MUR0.99116 CHF
100 MUR1.98231 CHF
250 MUR4.95578 CHF
500 MUR9.91155 CHF
1000 MUR19.82310 CHF
2000 MUR39.64620 CHF
5000 MUR99.11550 CHF
10000 MUR198.23100 CHF