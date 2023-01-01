1 thousand Mauritian rupees to Swiss francs

1000 mur
20.69 chf

1.00000 MUR = 0.02069 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:10 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 CHF
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Swiss Franc
1 MUR0.02069 CHF
5 MUR0.10343 CHF
10 MUR0.20687 CHF
20 MUR0.41374 CHF
50 MUR1.03435 CHF
100 MUR2.06869 CHF
250 MUR5.17173 CHF
500 MUR10.34345 CHF
1000 MUR20.68690 CHF
2000 MUR41.37380 CHF
5000 MUR103.43450 CHF
10000 MUR206.86900 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 CHF48.33980 MUR
5 CHF241.69900 MUR
10 CHF483.39800 MUR
20 CHF966.79600 MUR
50 CHF2416.99000 MUR
100 CHF4833.98000 MUR
250 CHF12084.95000 MUR
500 CHF24169.90000 MUR
1000 CHF48339.80000 MUR
2000 CHF96679.60000 MUR
5000 CHF241699.00000 MUR
10000 CHF483398.00000 MUR