Mauritian rupees to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert MUR to GHS at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = GH¢0.3380 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:22
MUR to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GHS
1 MUR to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.35890.3589
Low0.33620.3354
Average0.34920.3437
Change-3.00%0.23%
1 MUR to GHS stats

The performance of MUR to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3589 and a 30 day low of 0.3362. This means the 30 day average was 0.3492. The change for MUR to GHS was -3.00.

The performance of MUR to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3589 and a 90 day low of 0.3354. This means the 90 day average was 0.3437. The change for MUR to GHS was 0.23.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MUR0.33800 GHS
5 MUR1.68998 GHS
10 MUR3.37995 GHS
20 MUR6.75990 GHS
50 MUR16.89975 GHS
100 MUR33.79950 GHS
250 MUR84.49875 GHS
500 MUR168.99750 GHS
1000 MUR337.99500 GHS
2000 MUR675.99000 GHS
5000 MUR1,689.97500 GHS
10000 MUR3,379.95000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Mauritian Rupee
1 GHS2.95862 MUR
5 GHS14.79310 MUR
10 GHS29.58620 MUR
20 GHS59.17240 MUR
50 GHS147.93100 MUR
100 GHS295.86200 MUR
250 GHS739.65500 MUR
500 GHS1,479.31000 MUR
1000 GHS2,958.62000 MUR
2000 GHS5,917.24000 MUR
5000 GHS14,793.10000 MUR
10000 GHS29,586.20000 MUR