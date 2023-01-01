5000 Ghanaian cedis to Mauritian rupees

Convert GHS to MUR at the real exchange rate

5000 ghs
19711.90 mur

1.00000 GHS = 3.94238 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:35 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GHS to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 MUR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.046687.08811.433531.651050.961818.546
1GBP1.1539311.2077100.4931.654191.905191.1098521.4007
1USD0.95550.82802183.21051.36971.577540.91917.7202
1INR0.01148260.009950910.012017710.01646070.01895840.01104430.212956

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Mauritian Rupee
1 GHS3.94238 MUR
5 GHS19.71190 MUR
10 GHS39.42380 MUR
20 GHS78.84760 MUR
50 GHS197.11900 MUR
100 GHS394.23800 MUR
250 GHS985.59500 MUR
500 GHS1971.19000 MUR
1000 GHS3942.38000 MUR
2000 GHS7884.76000 MUR
5000 GHS19711.90000 MUR
10000 GHS39423.80000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MUR0.25365 GHS
5 MUR1.26827 GHS
10 MUR2.53654 GHS
20 MUR5.07308 GHS
50 MUR12.68270 GHS
100 MUR25.36540 GHS
250 MUR63.41350 GHS
500 MUR126.82700 GHS
1000 MUR253.65400 GHS
2000 MUR507.30800 GHS
5000 MUR1268.27000 GHS
10000 MUR2536.54000 GHS