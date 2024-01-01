Mauritian rupees to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert MUR to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
275.56 ghs

1.000 MUR = 0.2756 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:17
How to convert Mauritian rupees to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MUR0.27556 GHS
5 MUR1.37780 GHS
10 MUR2.75560 GHS
20 MUR5.51120 GHS
50 MUR13.77800 GHS
100 MUR27.55600 GHS
250 MUR68.89000 GHS
500 MUR137.78000 GHS
1000 MUR275.56000 GHS
2000 MUR551.12000 GHS
5000 MUR1,377.80000 GHS
10000 MUR2,755.60000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Mauritian Rupee
1 GHS3.62897 MUR
5 GHS18.14485 MUR
10 GHS36.28970 MUR
20 GHS72.57940 MUR
50 GHS181.44850 MUR
100 GHS362.89700 MUR
250 GHS907.24250 MUR
500 GHS1,814.48500 MUR
1000 GHS3,628.97000 MUR
2000 GHS7,257.94000 MUR
5000 GHS18,144.85000 MUR
10000 GHS36,289.70000 MUR