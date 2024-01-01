Mauritian rupees to Samoan talas today

Convert MUR to WST at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = WS$0.05926 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:40
MUR to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

WST
1 MUR to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06010.0601
Low0.05760.0576
Average0.05880.0587
Change0.32%0.68%
1 MUR to WST stats

The performance of MUR to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0601 and a 30 day low of 0.0576. This means the 30 day average was 0.0588. The change for MUR to WST was 0.32.

The performance of MUR to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0601 and a 90 day low of 0.0576. This means the 90 day average was 0.0587. The change for MUR to WST was 0.68.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Samoan Tala
1 MUR0.05926 WST
5 MUR0.29631 WST
10 MUR0.59261 WST
20 MUR1.18523 WST
50 MUR2.96307 WST
100 MUR5.92613 WST
250 MUR14.81533 WST
500 MUR29.63065 WST
1000 MUR59.26130 WST
2000 MUR118.52260 WST
5000 MUR296.30650 WST
10000 MUR592.61300 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Mauritian Rupee
1 WST16.87440 MUR
5 WST84.37200 MUR
10 WST168.74400 MUR
20 WST337.48800 MUR
50 WST843.72000 MUR
100 WST1,687.44000 MUR
250 WST4,218.60000 MUR
500 WST8,437.20000 MUR
1000 WST16,874.40000 MUR
2000 WST33,748.80000 MUR
5000 WST84,372.00000 MUR
10000 WST168,744.00000 MUR