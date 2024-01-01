Mauritian rupees to Samoan talas today

Convert MUR to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
57.74 wst

₨1.000 MUR = WS$0.05774 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:29
MUR to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

WST
1 MUR to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05950.0595
Low0.05770.0552
Average0.05890.0580
Change-2.35%0.98%
1 MUR to WST stats

The performance of MUR to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0595 and a 30 day low of 0.0577. This means the 30 day average was 0.0589. The change for MUR to WST was -2.35.

The performance of MUR to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0595 and a 90 day low of 0.0552. This means the 90 day average was 0.0580. The change for MUR to WST was 0.98.

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Samoan Tala
1 MUR0.05774 WST
5 MUR0.28872 WST
10 MUR0.57744 WST
20 MUR1.15487 WST
50 MUR2.88718 WST
100 MUR5.77436 WST
250 MUR14.43590 WST
500 MUR28.87180 WST
1000 MUR57.74360 WST
2000 MUR115.48720 WST
5000 MUR288.71800 WST
10000 MUR577.43600 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Mauritian Rupee
1 WST17.31790 MUR
5 WST86.58950 MUR
10 WST173.17900 MUR
20 WST346.35800 MUR
50 WST865.89500 MUR
100 WST1,731.79000 MUR
250 WST4,329.47500 MUR
500 WST8,658.95000 MUR
1000 WST17,317.90000 MUR
2000 WST34,635.80000 MUR
5000 WST86,589.50000 MUR
10000 WST173,179.00000 MUR