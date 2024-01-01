Mauritian rupees to Thai bahts today

Convert MUR to THB at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = ฿0.7486 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:38
MUR to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

THB
1 MUR to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.74860.7486
Low0.72810.7040
Average0.73660.7277
Change2.81%1.71%
1 MUR to THB stats

The performance of MUR to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7486 and a 30 day low of 0.7281. This means the 30 day average was 0.7366. The change for MUR to THB was 2.81.

The performance of MUR to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7486 and a 90 day low of 0.7040. This means the 90 day average was 0.7277. The change for MUR to THB was 1.71.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.111.3961.34284.433
1 GBP1.26611.1991.94122.9221.7681.699106.87
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61919.1121.4741.41789.106
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8080.9110.87555.054

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Thai Baht
1 MUR0.74858 THB
5 MUR3.74289 THB
10 MUR7.48578 THB
20 MUR14.97156 THB
50 MUR37.42890 THB
100 MUR74.85780 THB
250 MUR187.14450 THB
500 MUR374.28900 THB
1000 MUR748.57800 THB
2000 MUR1,497.15600 THB
5000 MUR3,742.89000 THB
10000 MUR7,485.78000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Mauritian Rupee
1 THB1.33587 MUR
5 THB6.67935 MUR
10 THB13.35870 MUR
20 THB26.71740 MUR
50 THB66.79350 MUR
100 THB133.58700 MUR
250 THB333.96750 MUR
500 THB667.93500 MUR
1000 THB1,335.87000 MUR
2000 THB2,671.74000 MUR
5000 THB6,679.35000 MUR
10000 THB13,358.70000 MUR