Mauritian rupees to Albanian leks today

Convert MUR to ALL at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = Lek2.005 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:15
MUR to ALL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ALL
1 MUR to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.00532.0053
Low1.95361.9244
Average1.97471.9569
Change1.14%3.20%
1 MUR to ALL stats

The performance of MUR to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0053 and a 30 day low of 1.9536. This means the 30 day average was 1.9747. The change for MUR to ALL was 1.14.

The performance of MUR to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0053 and a 90 day low of 1.9244. This means the 90 day average was 1.9569. The change for MUR to ALL was 3.20.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Albanian Lek
1 MUR2.00529 ALL
5 MUR10.02645 ALL
10 MUR20.05290 ALL
20 MUR40.10580 ALL
50 MUR100.26450 ALL
100 MUR200.52900 ALL
250 MUR501.32250 ALL
500 MUR1,002.64500 ALL
1000 MUR2,005.29000 ALL
2000 MUR4,010.58000 ALL
5000 MUR10,026.45000 ALL
10000 MUR20,052.90000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Mauritian Rupee
1 ALL0.49868 MUR
5 ALL2.49341 MUR
10 ALL4.98682 MUR
20 ALL9.97364 MUR
50 ALL24.93410 MUR
100 ALL49.86820 MUR
250 ALL124.67050 MUR
500 ALL249.34100 MUR
1000 ALL498.68200 MUR
2000 ALL997.36400 MUR
5000 ALL2,493.41000 MUR
10000 ALL4,986.82000 MUR