10 thousand Albanian leks to Mauritian rupees

Convert ALL to MUR at the real exchange rate

10000 all
4397.70 mur

1.00000 ALL = 0.43977 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:11 UTC
ALL to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 MUR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.053787.64561.433451.646410.9619518.3762
1GBP1.1540711.2161101.1541.654381.900161.1101621.2084
1USD0.949050.822301183.17891.36041.56250.9129517.4397
1INR0.01140960.009885930.012022310.01635510.01878480.01097570.209665

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Mauritian Rupee
1 ALL0.43977 MUR
5 ALL2.19885 MUR
10 ALL4.39770 MUR
20 ALL8.79540 MUR
50 ALL21.98850 MUR
100 ALL43.97700 MUR
250 ALL109.94250 MUR
500 ALL219.88500 MUR
1000 ALL439.77000 MUR
2000 ALL879.54000 MUR
5000 ALL2198.85000 MUR
10000 ALL4397.70000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Albanian Lek
1 MUR2.27391 ALL
5 MUR11.36955 ALL
10 MUR22.73910 ALL
20 MUR45.47820 ALL
50 MUR113.69550 ALL
100 MUR227.39100 ALL
250 MUR568.47750 ALL
500 MUR1136.95500 ALL
1000 MUR2273.91000 ALL
2000 MUR4547.82000 ALL
5000 MUR11369.55000 ALL
10000 MUR22739.10000 ALL