1 Mauritian rupee to Albanian leks

Convert MUR to ALL at the real exchange rate

1 mur
2.27 all

1.00000 MUR = 2.27264 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:42 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MUR to ALL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 ALL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.0474587.17661.435581.659720.9648518.8771
1GBP1.1534711.2082100.5551.65591.914441.1129221.7742
1USD0.95470.827678183.22751.370551.584530.9211518.022
1INR0.0114710.009944760.012015310.01646750.01903860.01106790.216539

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Albanian Lek
1 MUR2.27264 ALL
5 MUR11.36320 ALL
10 MUR22.72640 ALL
20 MUR45.45280 ALL
50 MUR113.63200 ALL
100 MUR227.26400 ALL
250 MUR568.16000 ALL
500 MUR1136.32000 ALL
1000 MUR2272.64000 ALL
2000 MUR4545.28000 ALL
5000 MUR11363.20000 ALL
10000 MUR22726.40000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Mauritian Rupee
1 ALL0.44002 MUR
5 ALL2.20009 MUR
10 ALL4.40017 MUR
20 ALL8.80034 MUR
50 ALL22.00085 MUR
100 ALL44.00170 MUR
250 ALL110.00425 MUR
500 ALL220.00850 MUR
1000 ALL440.01700 MUR
2000 ALL880.03400 MUR
5000 ALL2200.08500 MUR
10000 ALL4400.17000 MUR