Mauritian rupees to Albanian leks today

Convert MUR to ALL at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
2,047.91 all

1.000 MUR = 2.048 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8481.4731.6520.96718.24
1 GBP1.1711.28106.3071.7241.9331.13221.344
1 USD0.9140.781183.0691.3471.5110.88416.678
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Albanian Lek
1 MUR2.04791 ALL
5 MUR10.23955 ALL
10 MUR20.47910 ALL
20 MUR40.95820 ALL
50 MUR102.39550 ALL
100 MUR204.79100 ALL
250 MUR511.97750 ALL
500 MUR1,023.95500 ALL
1000 MUR2,047.91000 ALL
2000 MUR4,095.82000 ALL
5000 MUR10,239.55000 ALL
10000 MUR20,479.10000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Mauritian Rupee
1 ALL0.48830 MUR
5 ALL2.44152 MUR
10 ALL4.88303 MUR
20 ALL9.76606 MUR
50 ALL24.41515 MUR
100 ALL48.83030 MUR
250 ALL122.07575 MUR
500 ALL244.15150 MUR
1000 ALL488.30300 MUR
2000 ALL976.60600 MUR
5000 ALL2,441.51500 MUR
10000 ALL4,883.03000 MUR