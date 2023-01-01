1 Albanian lek to Mauritian rupees

Convert ALL to MUR at the real exchange rate

1 all
0.47 mur

1.00000 ALL = 0.47296 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.91860.7922991.3561555.474456.4651.51483.354
1 EUR1.088610.86251.476360.389461.46781.6481590.7392
1 GBP1.262151.1594211.7116670.01771.26731.9109105.205
1 CAD0.7373820.6773670.584227140.905841.63621.116461.4637

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian lek

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Mauritian Rupee
1 ALL0.47296 MUR
5 ALL2.36480 MUR
10 ALL4.72960 MUR
20 ALL9.45920 MUR
50 ALL23.64800 MUR
100 ALL47.29600 MUR
250 ALL118.24000 MUR
500 ALL236.48000 MUR
1000 ALL472.96000 MUR
2000 ALL945.92000 MUR
5000 ALL2364.80000 MUR
10000 ALL4729.60000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Albanian Lek
1 MUR2.11434 ALL
5 MUR10.57170 ALL
10 MUR21.14340 ALL
20 MUR42.28680 ALL
50 MUR105.71700 ALL
100 MUR211.43400 ALL
250 MUR528.58500 ALL
500 MUR1057.17000 ALL
1000 MUR2114.34000 ALL
2000 MUR4228.68000 ALL
5000 MUR10571.70000 ALL
10000 MUR21143.40000 ALL