2,000 mur
4,207.96 all

1.00000 MUR = 2.10398 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Mauritian rupees to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Albanian Lek
1 MUR2.10398 ALL
5 MUR10.51990 ALL
10 MUR21.03980 ALL
20 MUR42.07960 ALL
50 MUR105.19900 ALL
100 MUR210.39800 ALL
250 MUR525.99500 ALL
500 MUR1051.99000 ALL
1000 MUR2103.98000 ALL
2000 MUR4207.96000 ALL
5000 MUR10519.90000 ALL
10000 MUR21039.80000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Mauritian Rupee
1 ALL0.47529 MUR
5 ALL2.37645 MUR
10 ALL4.75290 MUR
20 ALL9.50580 MUR
50 ALL23.76450 MUR
100 ALL47.52900 MUR
250 ALL118.82250 MUR
500 ALL237.64500 MUR
1000 ALL475.29000 MUR
2000 ALL950.58000 MUR
5000 ALL2376.45000 MUR
10000 ALL4752.90000 MUR