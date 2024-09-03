Mauritian rupee to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Albanian leks is currently 1.940 today, reflecting a 0.159% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.080% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 1.951 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 1.932 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.417% decrease in value.