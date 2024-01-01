Mauritian rupees to Sierra Leonean leones today

Convert MUR to SLL at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = Le490.7 SLL

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:35
MUR to SLL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SLL
1 MUR to SLLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High501.2140501.2140
Low481.9090481.9090
Average490.8009491.1977
Change-1.11%0.57%
1 MUR to SLL stats

The performance of MUR to SLL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 501.2140 and a 30 day low of 481.9090. This means the 30 day average was 490.8009. The change for MUR to SLL was -1.11.

The performance of MUR to SLL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 501.2140 and a 90 day low of 481.9090. This means the 90 day average was 491.1977. The change for MUR to SLL was 0.57.

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Sierra Leonean leones

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SLL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to SLL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 MUR490.71900 SLL
5 MUR2,453.59500 SLL
10 MUR4,907.19000 SLL
20 MUR9,814.38000 SLL
50 MUR24,535.95000 SLL
100 MUR49,071.90000 SLL
250 MUR122,679.75000 SLL
500 MUR245,359.50000 SLL
1000 MUR490,719.00000 SLL
2000 MUR981,438.00000 SLL
5000 MUR2,453,595.00000 SLL
10000 MUR4,907,190.00000 SLL
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Mauritian Rupee
1 SLL0.00204 MUR
5 SLL0.01019 MUR
10 SLL0.02038 MUR
20 SLL0.04076 MUR
50 SLL0.10189 MUR
100 SLL0.20378 MUR
250 SLL0.50946 MUR
500 SLL1.01892 MUR
1000 SLL2.03783 MUR
2000 SLL4.07566 MUR
5000 SLL10.18915 MUR
10000 SLL20.37830 MUR