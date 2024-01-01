Malaysian ringgits to Sierra Leonean leones today

Convert MYR to SLL at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
5,007,640 sll

RM1.000 MYR = Le5,008 SLL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to SLL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to SLLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5,007.64005,007.6400
Low4,780.61004,751.3900
Average4,842.87174,816.4529
Change4.75%5.39%
1 MYR to SLL stats

The performance of MYR to SLL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5,007.6400 and a 30 day low of 4,780.6100. This means the 30 day average was 4,842.8717. The change for MYR to SLL was 4.75.

The performance of MYR to SLL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5,007.6400 and a 90 day low of 4,751.3900. This means the 90 day average was 4,816.4529. The change for MYR to SLL was 5.39.

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Sierra Leonean leones

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SLL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to SLL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 MYR5,007.64000 SLL
5 MYR25,038.20000 SLL
10 MYR50,076.40000 SLL
20 MYR100,152.80000 SLL
50 MYR250,382.00000 SLL
100 MYR500,764.00000 SLL
250 MYR1,251,910.00000 SLL
500 MYR2,503,820.00000 SLL
1000 MYR5,007,640.00000 SLL
2000 MYR10,015,280.00000 SLL
5000 MYR25,038,200.00000 SLL
10000 MYR50,076,400.00000 SLL
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SLL0.00020 MYR
5 SLL0.00100 MYR
10 SLL0.00200 MYR
20 SLL0.00399 MYR
50 SLL0.00998 MYR
100 SLL0.01997 MYR
250 SLL0.04992 MYR
500 SLL0.09985 MYR
1000 SLL0.19970 MYR
2000 SLL0.39939 MYR
5000 SLL0.99848 MYR
10000 SLL1.99695 MYR