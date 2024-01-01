Chinese yuan rmb to Sierra Leonean leones today

Convert CNY to SLL at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
3,137,520 sll

¥1.000 CNY = Le3,138 SLL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
CNY to SLL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to SLLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,137.52003,187.2600
Low3,096.12003,096.1200
Average3,107.82573,117.9903
Change1.34%-0.12%
View full history

1 CNY to SLL stats

The performance of CNY to SLL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,137.5200 and a 30 day low of 3,096.1200. This means the 30 day average was 3,107.8257. The change for CNY to SLL was 1.34.

The performance of CNY to SLL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,187.2600 and a 90 day low of 3,096.1200. This means the 90 day average was 3,117.9903. The change for CNY to SLL was -0.12.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 CNY3,137.52000 SLL
5 CNY15,687.60000 SLL
10 CNY31,375.20000 SLL
20 CNY62,750.40000 SLL
50 CNY156,876.00000 SLL
100 CNY313,752.00000 SLL
250 CNY784,380.00000 SLL
500 CNY1,568,760.00000 SLL
1000 CNY3,137,520.00000 SLL
2000 CNY6,275,040.00000 SLL
5000 CNY15,687,600.00000 SLL
10000 CNY31,375,200.00000 SLL
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SLL0.00032 CNY
5 SLL0.00159 CNY
10 SLL0.00319 CNY
20 SLL0.00637 CNY
50 SLL0.01594 CNY
100 SLL0.03187 CNY
250 SLL0.07968 CNY
500 SLL0.15936 CNY
1000 SLL0.31872 CNY
2000 SLL0.63745 CNY
5000 SLL1.59361 CNY
10000 SLL3.18723 CNY