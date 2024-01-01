5,000 Sierra Leonean leones to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert SLL to CNY at the real exchange rate

Le1.000 SLL = ¥0.0003166 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:53
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SLL to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CNY
1 SLL to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00030.0003
Low0.00030.0003
Average0.00030.0003
Change1.56%0.08%
View full history

1 SLL to CNY stats

The performance of SLL to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0003 and a 30 day low of 0.0003. This means the 30 day average was 0.0003. The change for SLL to CNY was 1.56.

The performance of SLL to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0003 and a 90 day low of 0.0003. This means the 90 day average was 0.0003. The change for SLL to CNY was 0.08.

Track market ratesView SLL to CNY chart

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADEURINRZARAUDGBP
1 USD11.3431.3950.9584.46818.0151.5320.792
1 SGD0.74511.0390.70762.89313.4131.1410.589
1 CAD0.7170.96310.68160.54912.9131.0980.567
1 EUR1.0531.4141.469188.94918.9711.6140.834

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sierra Leonean leones to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SLL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SLL to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sierra Leonean leones

SLL to USD

SLL to SGD

SLL to CAD

SLL to EUR

SLL to INR

SLL to ZAR

SLL to AUD

SLL to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SLL0.00032 CNY
5 SLL0.00158 CNY
10 SLL0.00317 CNY
20 SLL0.00633 CNY
50 SLL0.01583 CNY
100 SLL0.03166 CNY
250 SLL0.07915 CNY
500 SLL0.15829 CNY
1000 SLL0.31658 CNY
2000 SLL0.63316 CNY
5000 SLL1.58290 CNY
10000 SLL3.16580 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 CNY3,158.76000 SLL
5 CNY15,793.80000 SLL
10 CNY31,587.60000 SLL
20 CNY63,175.20000 SLL
50 CNY157,938.00000 SLL
100 CNY315,876.00000 SLL
250 CNY789,690.00000 SLL
500 CNY1,579,380.00000 SLL
1000 CNY3,158,760.00000 SLL
2000 CNY6,317,520.00000 SLL
5000 CNY15,793,800.00000 SLL
10000 CNY31,587,600.00000 SLL