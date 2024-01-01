10 thousand Sierra Leonean leones to Malaysian ringgits

Convert SLL to MYR at the real exchange rate

Le1.000 SLL = RM0.0001952 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:38
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SLL to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MYR
1 SLL to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00020.0002
Low0.00020.0002
Average0.00020.0002
Change3.06%0.47%
View full history

1 SLL to MYR stats

The performance of SLL to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for SLL to MYR was 3.06.

The performance of SLL to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for SLL to MYR was 0.47.

Track market ratesView SLL to MYR chart

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADEURINRZARAUDGBP
1 USD11.3441.3940.9584.47218.0061.5330.792
1 SGD0.74411.0380.70762.87513.4021.1410.589
1 CAD0.7170.96410.68160.58212.9141.10.568
1 EUR1.0531.4151.468188.93718.9581.6140.834

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sierra Leonean leones to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SLL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SLL to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sierra Leonean leones

SLL to USD

SLL to SGD

SLL to CAD

SLL to EUR

SLL to INR

SLL to ZAR

SLL to AUD

SLL to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SLL0.00020 MYR
5 SLL0.00098 MYR
10 SLL0.00195 MYR
20 SLL0.00390 MYR
50 SLL0.00976 MYR
100 SLL0.01952 MYR
250 SLL0.04880 MYR
500 SLL0.09761 MYR
1000 SLL0.19521 MYR
2000 SLL0.39042 MYR
5000 SLL0.97606 MYR
10000 SLL1.95212 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 MYR5,122.63000 SLL
5 MYR25,613.15000 SLL
10 MYR51,226.30000 SLL
20 MYR102,452.60000 SLL
50 MYR256,131.50000 SLL
100 MYR512,263.00000 SLL
250 MYR1,280,657.50000 SLL
500 MYR2,561,315.00000 SLL
1000 MYR5,122,630.00000 SLL
2000 MYR10,245,260.00000 SLL
5000 MYR25,613,150.00000 SLL
10000 MYR51,226,300.00000 SLL