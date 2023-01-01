500 Mauritian rupees to Sierra Leonean leones

Convert MUR to SLL at the real exchange rate

500 mur
250522 sll

1.00000 MUR = 501.04400 SLL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:31 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MUR to SLL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 SLL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.046487.0731.434561.659770.9645518.9326
1GBP1.153411.20695100.4331.654671.914431.1125121.8375
1USD0.955650.828535183.2121.370951.586170.921718.0931
1INR0.01148460.009956910.012017510.01647540.01906180.01107650.217434

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Sierra Leonean leones

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SLL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to SLL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 MUR501.04400 SLL
5 MUR2505.22000 SLL
10 MUR5010.44000 SLL
20 MUR10020.88000 SLL
50 MUR25052.20000 SLL
100 MUR50104.40000 SLL
250 MUR125261.00000 SLL
500 MUR250522.00000 SLL
1000 MUR501044.00000 SLL
2000 MUR1002088.00000 SLL
5000 MUR2505220.00000 SLL
10000 MUR5010440.00000 SLL
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Mauritian Rupee
1 SLL0.00200 MUR
5 SLL0.00998 MUR
10 SLL0.01996 MUR
20 SLL0.03992 MUR
50 SLL0.09979 MUR
100 SLL0.19958 MUR
250 SLL0.49896 MUR
500 SLL0.99791 MUR
1000 SLL1.99583 MUR
2000 SLL3.99166 MUR
5000 SLL9.97915 MUR
10000 SLL19.95830 MUR