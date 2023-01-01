Mauritian Rupee (MUR)

Currency name

Mauritian Rupee

MUR exchange rates

 USD GBP EUR AUD ZAR CAD SGD INR
From MUR0.02225 0.01787 0.02043 0.03426 0.40732 0.03057 0.02993 1.85115
To MUR44.95000 55.96500 48.95500 29.18830 2.45505 32.71470 33.40640 0.54021

