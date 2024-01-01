Mauritian Rupee (MUR)

Currency name

Mauritian Rupee

MUR exchange rates

 USD GBP EUR AUD ZAR CAD SGD INR
From MUR0.02165 0.01702 0.01992 0.03314 0.40954 0.02938 0.02907 1.79737
To MUR46.19240 58.77060 50.21110 30.17060 2.44174 34.03380 34.40130 0.55637

