Mauritian rupees to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert MUR to AOA at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
18,255.10 aoa

1.000 MUR = 18.26 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:14
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8411.4731.6520.96718.24
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2991.7241.9331.13221.343
1 USD0.9140.781183.0621.3471.5110.88416.678
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Angolan Kwanza
1 MUR18.25510 AOA
5 MUR91.27550 AOA
10 MUR182.55100 AOA
20 MUR365.10200 AOA
50 MUR912.75500 AOA
100 MUR1,825.51000 AOA
250 MUR4,563.77500 AOA
500 MUR9,127.55000 AOA
1000 MUR18,255.10000 AOA
2000 MUR36,510.20000 AOA
5000 MUR91,275.50000 AOA
10000 MUR182,551.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Mauritian Rupee
1 AOA0.05478 MUR
5 AOA0.27390 MUR
10 AOA0.54779 MUR
20 AOA1.09558 MUR
50 AOA2.73896 MUR
100 AOA5.47791 MUR
250 AOA13.69478 MUR
500 AOA27.38955 MUR
1000 AOA54.77910 MUR
2000 AOA109.55820 MUR
5000 AOA273.89550 MUR
10000 AOA547.79100 MUR