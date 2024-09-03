Mauritian rupee to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Angolan kwanzas is currently 19.767 today, reflecting a -0.707% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.672% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 20.059 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 19.750 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.818% increase in value.