50 Mauritian rupees to Angolan kwanzas

Convert MUR to AOA at the real exchange rate

50 mur
954.32 aoa

1.00000 MUR = 19.08630 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Angolan Kwanza
1 MUR19.08630 AOA
5 MUR95.43150 AOA
10 MUR190.86300 AOA
20 MUR381.72600 AOA
50 MUR954.31500 AOA
100 MUR1908.63000 AOA
250 MUR4771.57500 AOA
500 MUR9543.15000 AOA
1000 MUR19086.30000 AOA
2000 MUR38172.60000 AOA
5000 MUR95431.50000 AOA
10000 MUR190863.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Mauritian Rupee
1 AOA0.05239 MUR
5 AOA0.26197 MUR
10 AOA0.52394 MUR
20 AOA1.04787 MUR
50 AOA2.61968 MUR
100 AOA5.23936 MUR
250 AOA13.09840 MUR
500 AOA26.19680 MUR
1000 AOA52.39360 MUR
2000 AOA104.78720 MUR
5000 AOA261.96800 MUR
10000 AOA523.93600 MUR