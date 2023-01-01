250 Angolan kwanzas to Mauritian rupees

Convert AOA to MUR at the real exchange rate

250 aoa
13.14 mur

1.00000 AOA = 0.05254 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:16
Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.916951.354551.513781.337918.83383.3250.791264
1 EUR1.090611.477271.650921.4591120.539390.87420.86295
1 CAD0.7382530.67692311.117550.98770813.903561.51490.584153
1 AUD0.66060.6057220.89481610.88381712.441155.04450.522709

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Mauritian Rupee
1 AOA0.05254 MUR
5 AOA0.26271 MUR
10 AOA0.52542 MUR
20 AOA1.05085 MUR
50 AOA2.62711 MUR
100 AOA5.25423 MUR
250 AOA13.13557 MUR
500 AOA26.27115 MUR
1000 AOA52.54230 MUR
2000 AOA105.08460 MUR
5000 AOA262.71150 MUR
10000 AOA525.42300 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Angolan Kwanza
1 MUR19.03230 AOA
5 MUR95.16150 AOA
10 MUR190.32300 AOA
20 MUR380.64600 AOA
50 MUR951.61500 AOA
100 MUR1903.23000 AOA
250 MUR4758.07500 AOA
500 MUR9516.15000 AOA
1000 MUR19032.30000 AOA
2000 MUR38064.60000 AOA
5000 MUR95161.50000 AOA
10000 MUR190323.00000 AOA